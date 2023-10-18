The 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum Highlights Achievements in Interconnectivity and Global Cooperation

The 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum High-level Forum on Interconnection was successfully held in Beijing on October 18, 2023. Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the forum and delivered a speech.

During his speech, Ding Xuexiang highlighted President Xi Jinping’s important keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the summit forum. President Xi Jinping comprehensively reviewed the achievements of the “Belt and Road” initiative, announced major actions, and demonstrated firmness and perseverance, which received high recognition and positive response from the attendees.

Ding Xuexiang emphasized that this year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s proposal to jointly build the “Belt and Road” initiative. Over the past decade, the initiative has achieved substantial and significant historic achievements, becoming a popular international public product and cooperation platform. The “Belt and Road” initiative promotes development, advocates win-win results, and conveys hope. It has benefitted the world as a “development belt” and the people of all countries as a “happy road”.

China is committed to working together with other countries and international organizations to promote comprehensive and multi-field connectivity and contribute to the modernization of countries worldwide. Ding Xuexiang outlined several areas of focus for future cooperation, including deepening policy communication, strengthening strategic alignment, improving facility connectivity, enhancing trade flow, expanding financial integration, promoting people-to-people connectivity, and exploring new areas of cooperation in health, green, digital, innovation, and more.

Leaders from various countries also delivered speeches during the forum, praising the important role played by the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” in strengthening global connectivity. They expressed their desire to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development.

The high-level forum, with the theme “Deepening Connectivity and Building an Open World Economy,” was hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission. Approximately 500 representatives from countries participating in the “Belt and Road” initiative and relevant international organizations attended the forum. The forum provided a platform for in-depth discussions on connectivity and further strengthening cooperation among participating nations.

