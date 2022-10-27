A behavior described as “inelegant”, which ended up “confirming our suspicions about some not always clear malfunction of the administrative machine”.

Words written by the mayor Pietro Fontanini on social networks, then repeated verbally, which accused those “recently retired executives and officials still serving in the administration of the Municipality” protagonists of meetings promoted by the “thousand” bushes ” of the center left “with the sole purpose” of bringing the left back to Palazzo D’Aronco “.



To the controversy Udine, Illumina analyzes the budget of the Municipality and brings together De Toni and Venanzi. But the mayor criticizes the leaders at the conference

October 26, 2022

Legitimate actions, but which have become grounds for criticism by the mayor when they have involved recently retired employees, who still have collaborations free of charge with the body, or officials in service.

Fontanini did not mention anyone directly, but it was not difficult to understand that the former manager Lorenzo Agostini and the employee Alessandro Tesolat were in the sights.

If the first Wednesday evening was the protagonist of the meeting organized by the Illumina association, intervening on the municipal budget, the second promoted an event on behalf of Coesis a few days earlier.

Appointments for which the presence of the probable candidates for mayor of the center left, Alessandro Venanzi and Alberto Felice De Toni, was enough to warm the spirits.

And if Agostini and Tesolat preferred not to comment (“I do not feel called into question by the words of the mayor”, Tesolat limited himself to saying), Fontanini provided some more elements to clarify his thoughts: “I did not want to raise controversy , I limited myself to pointing out one fact.

A public employee – repeats the mayor – cannot speak ill of the administration he works for, he goes against ethics. There will be no communication to employees, just what I wrote on social networks “.

The municipal councilor for personnel, Fabrizio Cigolot, chooses to stay out of the dispute, while the head of the Prima Udine group, Enrico Bertossi, intervenes with a straight leg, who has presented a question on the matter.

“From the words of the mayor the suspicion emerges that some managers and officials of the Municipality have committed crimes or at least serious disciplinary failures, so I would like to know from him the names of the people involved – says Bertossi -. Affirmations that throw unnecessary discredit on managers, officials and employees of the municipal administration, including those hired or promoted by this council, despite having been candidates with the mayor’s party or close relatives of its members.

For the leader of the Pd Venanzi, Fontanini “seeks guilty for his shortcomings and inefficiencies”, while the leader of Innovare, Federico Pirone, argues: “The first citizen is nervous about the modest results of his five-year period and discharges his responsibilities on employees “.

Pierenrico Scalettaris, exponent of Action, invites the mayor to make “names and surnames by filing a complaint with the Prosecutor or the Court of Auditors”.

Otherwise it is just an attempt to hide his failures behind slanderous claims. Granted – adds Scalettaris – that what he says is true, do you realize it after four and a half years? And in that time, who was to check, where was he?

The staff councilors, Silvana Olivotto first, then Fabrizio Cigolot, and the general secretary, why did they never intervene if public officials boycotted the junta? The mayor takes responsibility for what he says ».

The reading of the councilor of Fi, Giovanni Govetto, is different: “There is a problem of opportunity, and in this affair the injured party is the Common institution, which risks being discredited for the behavior of its staff”.

Paolo Ermano, the organizer of the evening in which Agostini took part, ends instead: “I’m sorry it ended this way, with a friction between the council and the municipal offices.” –

