On the afternoon of October 11, a series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade” was held in the press conference hall of the Municipal People’s Hall. The main responsible comrades and relevant responsible comrades of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology introduced the in-depth implementation of the city’s industry and information system since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the theme of “struggling to be the first, transformation and transformation, and high-quality development of the industrial economy to a new level”. Implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, working hard and striving to be the first, the development achievements made in industrial transformation and upgrading, enterprise services and other work have promoted the realization of the city’s industrial economy from “one-coal independence”. The magnificent butterfly change from “big” to “multi-industry”, from “manufactured in Hebi” to “intelligently made in Hebi”, has laid a solid foundation for building a model city for high-quality development in the new era, and answered questions from reporters.

Li Shuxin, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, reviewed the vivid practice of high-quality industrial development in our city from six aspects when he released the theme.

Adhering to development-oriented, quality improvement and increment, the industrial strength has reached a new level. The city’s industrial economy continued to maintain a medium-to-high-speed growth, and the industrial added value increased by 48.7% compared with 2012, ranking first in the province in terms of growth rate. The proportion of the added value of the coal industry has dropped from 17.1% to 6.1%, the proportion of the added value of the high-tech industry has increased from 23.5% to 53.6%, and the contribution rate of industry to economic growth has reached 57.7%. This year, due to the outstanding achievements in industrial transformation and upgrading, our city has been encouraged and commended by the State Council again after 2018.

Adhere to the solid foundation as the key link, gather the chain into groups, and stimulate the new vitality of the advantageous industries. Focus on four advantageous industries, and highlight the creation of a group of leading industry clusters with strong support and driving force. The electronic and electrical industry has become the largest production base of automotive wiring harnesses in the country and one of the two major automotive electronic industry bases in the province. The global market share of PLC optical splitter chips exceeds 50%, and the global market share of PLC optical splitter chips, satellite mobile handheld terminals, in-vehicle entertainment audio-visual systems, automotive wiring harnesses and The domestic market share of electronic connectors is 40%, 30%, and 20% respectively, and more than one-third of the reflective panels of “China Sky Eye” come from Hebi. The modern chemical industry and functional new material industry have become one of the four modern coal chemical bases in the province. Nylon 66 special fibers and high-performance nylon resin materials have filled the domestic gap. The production capacity of succinic anhydride units ranks first in China. The domestic market share of ion exchange resins and rubber additives is 80%, 60% and 33% respectively. The green food industry has become a key food industry cluster of 100 billion yuan cultivated in the province. The annual processing capacity of poultry meat products ranks first in the province, and the grain deep processing capacity is the largest in the province, with the longest industrial chain and the largest variety of products. Yongda Food has nearly 50 This product 7 times fragrant space with the Shenzhou spacecraft. The magnesium-based new material production area has become a national-level demonstration area for improving the quality of magnesium metal products. It is the largest production, processing and export base of magnesium powder, magnesium chips, magnesium particles and magnesium sacrificial anode series products in China and even in the world; it has the only magnesium alloy product quality in the country. Supervision and Inspection Center and the only magnesium trading center in the country.

Adhere to nurturing the new as the core, grab the beach and take the lead, and the emerging industries compete for the new track. Aim at the commanding heights of the industry and form an emerging industry chain group with core competitiveness. The digital economy is booming, and the city’s Big Data Industrial Park has been selected as the first batch of big data industry demonstration parks in the province. It has introduced 29 leading companies such as JD.com and Huawei, and attracted and driven 519 companies to gather and develop, with a total investment of 35.2 billion yuan in 45 core projects Accelerating the construction, the proportion of added value of the core industries of the digital economy ranks second in the province for two consecutive years. The biotechnology industry is on the rise, relying on leading companies such as Xintuoyang, Desano, and Feitian Technology to build a biomedical industrial park, and is striving to build an industrial cluster of 50 billion yuan.

Adhere to planning first, breaking the ice layout, and the future industry will seize new heights. Keeping abreast of the world‘s technological frontiers, planning ahead to support the core elements of future industrial development, and successfully attracting more than 20 leading AI companies to settle down. Qibin District was selected as one of the first provincial-level future industry pilot districts, and is striving to become a nationally-renowned satellite Internet industry development base.

Adhere to transformation as the foundation, digital intelligence empowerment, and enterprise cultivation to achieve a new leap. Taking the “three major transformations” as the starting point, we will do our best to help enterprises to move towards the frontier and high-end, cultivate 1 national-level manufacturing “single champion”, 2 national-level quality benchmarks, 11 national-level and provincial-level green factories, and national-level “small and medium-sized enterprises”. There are 12 “Giant” enterprises, 52 provincial-level “specialized, refined and new” enterprises, 3 provincial-level Touyan enterprises, and 38 provincial-level intelligent factories (workshops). Through the transformation of digitally empowered industries, a number of 10-billion-yuan enterprises and 10-billion-yuan industrial parks are being formed, including Tianhai Group, Xintuoyang Biochemical Park, Zanyu Daily Chemical Industrial Park, and Jingfu Electronic Information Industrial Park.

Adhere to ecology as the priority, service first, and help the enterprise model to set a new benchmark. Insist on starting from the top-level design and advance with a game of chess to build a vertical and horizontal linkage service system, set up 74 working groups to help enterprises, select 4,377 cadres to help enterprises, help enterprises solve 4,726 problems, the problem solving rate is 100%, and the enterprise satisfaction rate is 100%. %; insist on solving difficulties and cultivating enterprises to strengthen enterprises, build a strong magnetic field of industrial ecology, promote the development of “three industries linkage”, and create an upgraded version of the “ten thousand people helping ten thousand enterprises” activity. Excellent collective for the “People Helping Ten Thousand Enterprises” activity.

At the meeting, Zhang Baoan, member of the party group of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and director of the Municipal Coal Industry Safety and Environmental Protection Service Center, Li Qingwei, member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Jia Yufeng, member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, and director of the Municipal Private Enterprise Development Service Center Yao Yufen answered the questions about maintaining the smooth operation of the industry, cultivating industrial clusters, digital transformation, and corporate services that were concerned by the provincial and municipal media reporters.