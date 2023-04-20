Home » The popularity of travel on May Day is comparable to Alipay during the Spring Festival travel: train tickets soared 9 times year-on-year
The popularity of travel on May Day is comparable to Alipay during the Spring Festival travel: train tickets soared 9 times year-on-year

The popularity of travel on May Day is comparable to Alipay during the Spring Festival travel: train tickets soared 9 times year-on-year

The popularity of travel on May Day is comparable to that of Alipay during the Spring Festival: train tickets soared 9 times year-on-year

This year’s May Day tourists are more enthusiastic than expected.

Fast Technology News on April 19, according to Alipay data,Train tickets went on sale for two days during the May Day holiday, and the number of train ticket orders purchased through Alipay’s travel channel increased by 873% year-on-year, which is comparable to the Spring Festival travel season.

Tickets for popular destinations are “empty in seconds”.

At the same time, as the temperature in various places rises and the flowers bloom in spring, travel shows a small peak before the festival. People start short-distance travel outside their homes and spring outings. The number of online car-hailing, shared bicycles, buses, and subways also increased by nearly 200% year-on-year.

This year’s “May Day” holiday is from April 29 to May 3, a total of 5 days. Tickets for April 29th went on sale on April 15th. For the return journey, passengers can purchase train tickets for the return journey on May 3 from April 19.

