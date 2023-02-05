The health reform continues to seek consensus and refine what will be its presentation in Congress, which will be debated in special sessions. Many controversies and comments have been received by what is known about this proposal led by the minister, Carolina Corcho, who has responded vehemently to criticism before. The WHO visited the country in the midst of such a tense panorama, the foregoing, to provide some recommendations for the reform project in this sector.

The latter was confirmed this Sunday when Gustavo Gallón, Colombian ambassador to the UN, and Jaime Hernán Urrego Rodríguez, Vice Minister of Health, met with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro commented through his Twitter: “Today we received the mission of the World Health Organization, WHO, to advise the Ministry of Health in the task of reforming the Colombian health system in order to build a powerful primary and preventive health system throughout the national territory”.