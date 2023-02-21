Home News These are the concentrations of taxi drivers for February 22 in Medellín and the metropolitan area
These are the concentrations of taxi drivers for February 22 in Medellín and the metropolitan area

February 22

The union of taxi drivers throughout the country scheduled for this Wednesday, February 22, rallies in the main cities of Colombia to protest, among other issues, the value of fuel and digital mobility platforms.

In the case of Medellín and the metropolitan area, these are the possible concentrations of taxi drivers, which will take place starting at 5:00 a.m.

Concentrations:

Caldas variant at the regional level (junction with Sabaneta).

Majorca shopping center.

Medellín – Bogotá highway (at the scale).

North Highway near Copacabana and Niquía.

Oriente Tunnel entrance (Medellín).

West Tunnel Entrance (Medellín)

Roundabout of the Alpujarra.

Glorieta Avenida 33 with carrera 80.

Roundabout calle 30 with carrera 80.

In addition, there will be a concentration on the Medellín-Bogotá highway (Vereda Belén de Rionegro).

