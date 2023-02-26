Johan Alberto Hoyos Mieles, 19, was injured with a firearm in an attack that occurred in the Villa Lara invasion of the municipality of Astrea, Cesar.

Apparently, the young man was resting with his sentimental partner in his home where two subjects entered to shoot him.

Hoyos Mieles suffered injuries to the right shoulder and left buttock. For this reason, he was taken to the hospital and referred to a clinic in Valledupar.

The attack was attended by the authorities at approximately 9:20 on Saturday night.