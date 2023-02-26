Home News They attacked a young man in Astrea; he’s hurt
News

They attacked a young man in Astrea; he’s hurt

by admin
They attacked a young man in Astrea; he’s hurt

Johan Alberto Hoyos Mieles, 19, was injured with a firearm in an attack that occurred in the Villa Lara invasion of the municipality of Astrea, Cesar.

Apparently, the young man was resting with his sentimental partner in his home where two subjects entered to shoot him.

Hoyos Mieles suffered injuries to the right shoulder and left buttock. For this reason, he was taken to the hospital and referred to a clinic in Valledupar.

The attack was attended by the authorities at approximately 9:20 on Saturday night.

See also  The medical insurance fund is not enough to cause the drugs to be transferred out of the medical insurance catalog? The National Medical Insurance Administration responds: the national medical insurance fund is in balance - Sanxiang Vientiane - Hunan Online

You may also like

Li Keqiang’s latest proclamation appears to be bottomless...

what the war has taught us about green...

On the table the need to reform the...

Leather of Tuscany, in 2022 the consortium will...

Active Departmental Committee on Disability in Cesar

Li Keqiang called for “reform” before leaving office,...

Zeelenberg: Raul Fernandez sulle orme di Quartararo

Joe Elliott’s emotional message in concert after leaving...

there are four new games in development, says...

The 35th Beijing Book Ordering Fair ends with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy