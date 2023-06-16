They magnify our women’s soccer – El Diario

Julian Andres Santa

To achieve good results, it is necessary to support the processes step by step and with patience, and this is reflected in the good moment of women’s football in Risaralda, where despite the elimination of Deportivo Pereira from the Women’s League, after losing 0-4 to América in Cali and in a scandalous way 2-7 overall, in general terms the work done stands out, since for the second consecutive occasion, the Matecañas team managed to settle in the semifinals, being among the four best in the country, together with powers like the reds of Cali and Santa Fe, classified to the final.

Base payroll formed in Risaralda

For the most part, the base roster of the red and yellow team is made up of young players from the region, who have been following the path in the different categories of the Risaralda women’s team, the same ones that a few years ago lost most of their games by a landslide in national tournaments and that with work, tenacity and sacrifice, they earned respect on the country’s courts.

House coaching staff

Headed by Carlos Ariel Osorio, technical director of Deportivo Pereira for women, his assistant Juliana Londoño, the physical trainer José Gabriel Caicedo, the goalkeeper trainer Mateo Bernal, the managerial contribution of Jesús Mejía and the professional Pilar Grajales, a psychologist linked to the club in In the final stretch, the campus has a coaching staff from the house, trained and with all the desire to continue enhancing this discipline in the department.

details to work

Now the next task will be to analyze the specific details and errors that cost Deportivo Pereira several goals against in their duel against América, where mentality and concentration will undoubtedly play an important role for the next editions of the national championship.