Vibo high school first at Luiss in the ‘Legality and merit’ competition – Calabria

(ANSA) – VIBO VALENTIA, JUNE 08 – The “Vito Capialbi” high school in Vibo Valentia was awarded the first prize, out of hundreds of institutes throughout Italy, at the Luiss Guido Carli in Rome in the final phase of the “Legality and Merit” project . Project themes are the protection of the landscape, the fight against malfeasance, the fight against corruption, the responsible use of the web.



In the Capialbi high school, it is written in a note, the highest step of the podium was awarded for the video “Sounds and colors that extinguished my life”, which tells a story full of trust and hope against self-isolation, dedicated to young people suffering from Hikikomori syndrome.



“The message of the students of the Capialbi high school, expressed in the beautiful video – said Paola Severino, vice-president of Luiss -, is centered on hope, to be nourished every day, to make the lights and sounds of which Calabria is even more brilliant naturally rich, able to ignite hearts and lives” by supporting young people in their daily frailties.



“For our institute – said the school director Antonello Scalamandrè – this award is a great recognition, the result of the commitment of the boys and girls of this reality in the Vibonese area. They are at the center of our actions, because, day after day, can rediscover authentic protagonists of their own future. I thank Professor Calafati, project coordinator, who supported and guided the students, giving them confidence and the right support to reach such an important goal”.



Present at the event were the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, the Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, the Vice-President of the Superior Council of the Judiciary Fabio Pinelli, the Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Attorney General Giovanni Melillo and the president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority Giuseppe Busia. (HANDLE).

