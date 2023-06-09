Woman found dead in villa in Grosseto, murder investigation – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GROSSETO, JUNE 08 – Investigations by the prosecution and carabinieri in Grosseto for a 76-year-old woman found dead in a villa in Istia d’Ombrone. Detectives investigate for murder. Substitute Giampaolo Melchionna said it was a case of “violent death”. According to preliminary information, the alarm went off around 9.30. The woman lived with her daughter, who was hospitalized in a state of shock.

Inspections are underway in the residence by the carabinieri of the prosecutor’s pg nucleus and by colleagues from the scientific department of the Arma. The villa, according to what emerges, was owned by a Grosseto notary who died in 2014. Her name was Giuseppina De Francesco and she was 76 years old, the woman found killed in a villa in Istia d’Ombrone (Grosseto). She was the wife of a notary, as was the victim’s father-in-law, who already died in 2014. The woman’s body, according to what is learned, was found next to a wardrobe. From an initial forensic examination, the victim’s body showed cuts, bruises and swellings of various types; based on these initial findings, the prosecutor and the carabinieri speculate that the woman may have been the victim of a beating.