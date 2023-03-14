08:41 THE ANSWER OF ERNESTO VALVERDE ernesto valverde, coach of FC Barcelona before returning to Athletic Club, has been summoned to testify together with Luis Enrique for the ‘Negreira Case’. The Basque coach was asked if “that Barça had been given the League” during the season 2017-18to which he responded elegantly and forcefully: “We won the League with 14 points over the second and we won the Cup 5-0 in the final against Sevilla. I don’t think there was much discussion about who was the best team that season”said.

08:26 THE LAST TIME OF THE CASE New information about the ‘Negreira Case’ continues to appear. As ‘El Larguero’ advances, Laporta’s first Barça board of directors was already aware of the payments to Negreira. The directive of the current president in its first stage in 2003 it had Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeuwho according to the information published by ‘El Mundo’ inherited it from the previous stage with Gaspart and paid ‘in self-defense’.

00:31 “WE PAY IN SELF DEFENSE” The information published by the newspaper ‘El Mundo’ about the ‘Enríquez Negreira case‘ and that it will open its sports section in this Tuesday’s edition is very significant and refers to private conversations held with the former presidents of the FC Barcelona, Joseph Maria Bartomeu y Sandro Rosellin reference to the payments made to the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

Javier Tebas: "I don't know if the position taken by the president of Barça is adequate. I don't remember a time of such institutional crisis. Not only is Barcelona's reputation at risk, but also that of the competition".

21:52 The maximum representative of LaLiga, Javier Tebashas been conclusive after the latest information on the ‘Negreira case’ for the microphones of #Let’s go: “I feel ashamed. For now there is no explanation”.

19:59 LAPORTA, CLEAR AND FORCENT IN AN ACT WITH THE CAPTAINS OF THE CLUB The president of FC Barcelona, John Laportahas not hidden when it comes to going on the attack in relation to the ‘Negreira case’ in an act together with the captains of the club: “I really want to face all the scoundrels that are staining our shield“.

19:12 THE JUDGE ASKS TO INVESTIGATE THE PAYMENTS OF THE RFEF TO THE SON OF NEGRERIA The National audience investigate the payments made by the RFEF for coaching services to Javier Enriquezson of the former vice president of CTA, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira during the presidency of Angel Maria Villar. This is stated in an order of March 13 signed by magistrate Alejandro Abascal, to which EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, from the Prensa Ibérica group, has had access, which in tune with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has commissioned the General State Intervention (IGAE) to analyze these payments, for at least 4,400 euros, made between 2011 and 2016.