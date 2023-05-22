Home » From Don Ciotti to the Anpi, thousands at the Perugia-Assisi peace march. But the parties (except the Greens-Left) are not there: “They only talk about weapons”
From Don Ciotti to the Anpi, thousands at the Perugia-Assisi peace march. But the parties (except the Greens-Left) are not there: "They only talk about weapons"

From Don Ciotti to the Anpi, thousands at the Perugia-Assisi peace march. But the parties (except the Greens-Left) are not there: "They only talk about weapons"



Several thousand participants, 10 thousand according to the organizersthey found themselves at Perugia for the new edition of peace march which from the Umbrian capital has reached Assisithree months after the extraordinary, nocturnal, organized one year after the invasion of Russia by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Among the activists and pacifists, together with associations, trade unions, NGOs and the third sector, there are many young people present (119 schools and 71 Italian universities have joined the Peace Network). With them Don Luigi Ciottifounder of Libera, the Comboni missionary Father Alex Zanotellithe president of ANPI, Gianfranco Pagliarulo. “We must not surrender to war, we are here because we cannot become indifferent. This Europe is committing suicide today and we have to build a new one. The EU arms plan? Crazy to allow Pnrr funds to be used and social cohesion funds for new weapons and ammunition,” he claimed Flavio Lotti, coordinator of the organizing committee March Perugia Assisi, for the third time on the march since the war broke out in Ukraine.

No more weapons, we need a diplomatic solution”, was thus the mantra repeated by the participants, as already relaunched in the night edition of the historic march. Because, they insist, “it cannot be the only solution brought forward” by world leaders, as well as by the main parties in Italy, with the exception of the Green-Left, M5s and a few isolated parliamentarians. Yet, in front of the people of peace who have returned to march, it was precisely the the great absentees left, With the exception of the leader of Italian left, Nicola Fratoianni, present with the delegation of the Green-Left Alliance. Absent Instead 5 Star Movement e Pd (only the deputy joined the procession Laura Boldrini, as claimed via social media, asking that “Italy and Europe support Cardinal Zuppi’s peace mission in Kiev”), as well as the centre-right parties in government.

“We were all supposed to be here today. This is a inattention signal towards those who ask for a change of strategy, even from those in Parliament (like the 5 Stars, ed) who voted against the latest Arms decrees”, claims Fratoianni himself. “There is only one way to the cease-fire in Ukraine and is the diplomatic negotiation between the USA and China, with the mediation of Europe. It hurts that the Meloni government has never sent even the slightest signal in this direction, while just keep talking about guns“, added Elisabetta Piccolotti (Avs). Quite a few activists and participants showed their disappointment with the absence of the parties, including that of the Democratic Party: “We expected a change of line with the new course of Elly Schleinbut at the moment there hasn’t been any change with respect to Enrico Letta’s strategy”, some explain. Others instead push the dem towards a change of course: “Schlein use his courage”, he hopes Sergio Bassoliof coordination Europe for Peace. “The absence of party leaders? Sad to have to say, but for now we cannot walk alongside those who have not taken a clear and clear-cut position in favor of a negotiated solution to the conflict, with a ceasefire and the opening of real negotiations”, he continues.

If the parties keep away, for the participants it stays Pope francesco the only world leader “credible in claiming it stop the arms race” and peace. So while Pope francesco does not want to give up the role of mediator for the end of the war in Ukraine (apart from the fact that the recent private audience with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, did not bear the fruits of the hoped-for dialogue), the hope is entrusted to the decision to send the cardinal Matthew Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Bologna, for a mission “that helps to ease tensions in the conflict in Ukraine”. “We are with him. I hope that a combination of the initiatives of the Vatican, China and Brazil can reopen the openings for a negotiation”, claims Pagliarulo. While Fratoianni attacks the government: “The deafening silence of our executive and that of the EU regarding the Pontiff’s initiative is striking”.
Is the Pope’s voice silenced, even by the media? This happens because it is not an economically convenient item”, some finally explain from the procession. Why “it is the voice of humanity, it is not the voice of power“. This is why the appeal is addressed to world leaders, to the G7: “Look at the faces of the people, the victims, the soldiers, the young people who continue to lose their lives”. From the stage, before the departure, spoke among others, Enza Pellecchia, coordinator of the Network of Italian Universities for Peace, and Ali Sohnarefugee, to remember as well casualties at sea: “When the boat I was on capsized, during the crossing of the Mediterranean, I managed to save myself, but 500 lost their lives, including my brother. I have always sought peace, today I could not stand by and watch”.

