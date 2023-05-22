From Don Ciotti to the Anpi, thousands at the Perugia-Assisi peace march. But the parties (except the Greens-Left) are not there: “They only talk about weapons”







Several thousand participants, 10 thousand according to the organizersthey found themselves at Perugia for the new edition of peace march which from the Umbrian capital has reached Assisithree months after the extraordinary, nocturnal, organized one year after the invasion of Russia by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Among the activists and pacifists, together with associations, trade unions, NGOs and the third sector, there are many young people present (119 schools and 71 Italian universities have joined the Peace Network). With them Don Luigi Ciottifounder of Libera, the Comboni missionary Father Alex Zanotellithe president of ANPI, Gianfranco Pagliarulo. “We must not surrender to war, we are here because we cannot become indifferent. This Europe is committing suicide today and we have to build a new one. The EU arms plan? Crazy to allow Pnrr funds to be used and social cohesion funds for new weapons and ammunition,” he claimed Flavio Lotti, coordinator of the organizing committee March Perugia Assisi, for the third time on the march since the war broke out in Ukraine.



“No more weapons, we need a diplomatic solution”, was thus the mantra repeated by the participants, as already relaunched in the night edition of the historic march. Because, they insist, “it cannot be the only solution brought forward” by world leaders, as well as by the main parties in Italy, with the exception of the Green-Left, M5s and a few isolated parliamentarians. Yet, in front of the people of peace who have returned to march, it was precisely the the great absentees left, With the exception of the leader of Italian left, Nicola Fratoianni, present with the delegation of the Green-Left Alliance. Absent Instead 5 Star Movement e Pd (only the deputy joined the procession Laura Boldrini, as claimed via social media, asking that “Italy and Europe support Cardinal Zuppi’s peace mission in Kiev”), as well as the centre-right parties in government.

"We were all supposed to be here today. This is a inattention signal towards those who ask for a change of strategy, even from those in Parliament (like the 5 Stars, ed) who voted against the latest Arms decrees", claims Fratoianni himself. "There is only one way to the cease-fire in Ukraine and is the diplomatic negotiation between the USA and China, with the mediation of Europe. It hurts that the Meloni government has never sent even the slightest signal in this direction, while just keep talking about guns", added Elisabetta Piccolotti (Avs). Quite a few activists and participants showed their disappointment with the absence of the parties, including that of the Democratic Party: "We expected a change of line with the new course of Elly Schleinbut at the moment there hasn't been any change with respect to Enrico Letta's strategy", some explain. Others instead push the dem towards a change of course: "Schlein use his courage", he hopes Sergio Bassoliof coordination Europe for Peace. "The absence of party leaders? Sad to have to say, but for now we cannot walk alongside those who have not taken a clear and clear-cut position in favor of a negotiated solution to the conflict, with a ceasefire and the opening of real negotiations", he continues.