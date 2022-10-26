Traffic police officers are investigating to verify the amount of damage and possible shortages of goods caused by several hundred Milan fans in the Duino Sud service area (Trieste).

9 buses stopped in the service area on which around 500 AC Milan supporters traveled to Zagreb to attend tonight’s match (Tuesday 25 October) against Dinamo Zagreb valid for the Champions League.

The fans have created confusion and probably have also stolen goods, causing damage, and for this reason the traffic police immediately intervened on the spot and started investigations.

The fans then left and were taken over by the Slovenian police authorities who will accompany them to the border with Croatia.