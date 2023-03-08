The victim was a resident of Charlotte County, Florida (USA).

An inhabitant of Florida (USA) died after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba, according to health authorities.

The victim, who was a Charlotte County resident, died last week from a microscopic amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, said Jae Williams, press secretary for the Florida Department of Health.

The infection was possibly due to “sinus rinsing practices with tap water,” according to a statement released by the department in February to alert the public about the infection.

“An epidemiological investigation is underway to understand the unique circumstances of this infection. I can confirm that the infection has unfortunately caused one death, and any additional information on this case is kept confidential to protect the privacy of the patient,” Williams said.

Naegleria fowleri infection “can only occur when amoeba-contaminated water enters the body through the nose,” according to the department’s news release.