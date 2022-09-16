Listen to the audio version of the article

He was a student of a technical institute in Portogruaro and was doing an internship in a company to acquire credits. The 18-year-old boy died on the afternoon of Friday 16 September in an accident in a factory in Noventa di Piave (Venice) and joins the terrible series of young people who died in the factory. The tragedy took place in the afternoon, inside the BC Service, a company specializing in metal bending that operates in via Volta, in Noventa di Piave.

It seems that the boy, Giuliano de Seta, was alone near a machine, when a heavy iron plate slipped from an easel and took it full in the lower limbs. Colleagues from the plant rushed to the rescue, realizing that the injury was very serious. In a few minutes an ambulance with the Suem doctors arrived. The phases of the rescue were frenetic, we tried to do everything to stabilize the young man, to transport him to the hospital. But it was useless, the intern died shortly after.

A harrowing scene, unfortunately already seen with children other times in this 2022 which was a hecatomb of fatal accidents at work. The 18-year-old resident in Ceggia (Venice) attended the fifth grade in a technical institute in Portogruaro. As for many of his peers, joining the company with a school-work alternation project was a key step to gain experience and be ready for a possible recruitment, once school is over.

The accident erased everything. The incident happened around 5 pm; the boy struggling with a machine, perhaps he wanted to check its gears, when suddenly the metal bar fell from the stand, tearing him to the legs. The Carabinieri, the Spisal technicians will now have to look for the answers on the causes of the tragedy, and meanwhile understand if the 18-year-old could be alone near that machine.

«I learned with pain of the tragedy of Portugruaro. An unacceptable death that affected the entire school community. Together with the whole Italian school I am close to the family “, said the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, who called the head teacher of the school attended by the young man and got in touch with the family to express the closeness of she.