Home News Eighteen-year-old internship student dies in a factory
News

Eighteen-year-old internship student dies in a factory

by admin
Eighteen-year-old internship student dies in a factory

He was a student of a technical institute in Portogruaro and was doing an internship in a company to acquire credits. The 18-year-old boy died on the afternoon of Friday 16 September in an accident in a factory in Noventa di Piave (Venice) and joins the terrible series of young people who died in the factory. The tragedy took place in the afternoon, inside the BC Service, a company specializing in metal bending that operates in via Volta, in Noventa di Piave.

It seems that the boy, Giuliano de Seta, was alone near a machine, when a heavy iron plate slipped from an easel and took it full in the lower limbs. Colleagues from the plant rushed to the rescue, realizing that the injury was very serious. In a few minutes an ambulance with the Suem doctors arrived. The phases of the rescue were frenetic, we tried to do everything to stabilize the young man, to transport him to the hospital. But it was useless, the intern died shortly after.

A harrowing scene, unfortunately already seen with children other times in this 2022 which was a hecatomb of fatal accidents at work. The 18-year-old resident in Ceggia (Venice) attended the fifth grade in a technical institute in Portogruaro. As for many of his peers, joining the company with a school-work alternation project was a key step to gain experience and be ready for a possible recruitment, once school is over.

The accident erased everything. The incident happened around 5 pm; the boy struggling with a machine, perhaps he wanted to check its gears, when suddenly the metal bar fell from the stand, tearing him to the legs. The Carabinieri, the Spisal technicians will now have to look for the answers on the causes of the tragedy, and meanwhile understand if the 18-year-old could be alone near that machine.

«I learned with pain of the tragedy of Portugruaro. An unacceptable death that affected the entire school community. Together with the whole Italian school I am close to the family “, said the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, who called the head teacher of the school attended by the young man and got in touch with the family to express the closeness of she.

You may also like

Taking courage as the leading role, daring to...

Alluvione Marche, here’s how to donate with Specchio...

High-definition big picture | President Xi Jinping’s SCO...

Woodsman died struck by the cableway cable: the...

Xi Jinping Meets with Russian President

The school’s task in a difficult year –...

Di Battista in Milan: “The Democratic Party has...

Sheds full of waste, a Maserada farmer in...

Tragedy in the Marche. Senigallia, my city drowned...

Shanghai Public Security Eats Bawang Meal, Defending Investigative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy