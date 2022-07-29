No derogation from the second term rule. In the end, Beppe Grillo’s hard line prevails and Giuseppe Conte’s 5-star Movement must adapt to the rules dictated by the founder. The decision, an indiscretion for now, will probably be made official by today. “We will be consistent”, assured Conte. But he has already warned some “big names” who hoped for it in the third term.

Instead, the president of the Chamber Roberto Fico, the vice president of the Senate Paola Taverna, the former ministers Alfonso Bonafede and Riccardo Fraccaro, the former regent Vito Crimi will have to be satisfied with the 10 years spent in Montecitorio or Palazzo Madama. All familiar faces to whom in recent days Conte had hinted at the possibility of staying in Parliament. “Some experiences would be convenient for Parliament”, the reasoning of the former prime minister.

On them Conte hoped for an electoral campaign in which to spend the recognition of some historical face. Hope, however, broke against the wall erected by Beppe Grillo. For the guarantor, as he explained in a video on the blog, the rule of the second term “is like light in darkness”. Grillo also said he was against the “rotation” rule, that is the possibility of running for a regional or municipal council after two terms in Parliament and vice versa.