Father kills son in dispute in Bergamo area, arrested – News

Father kills son in dispute in Bergamo area, arrested

Father kills son in dispute in Bergamo area, arrested

The 77-year-old Paolo Corna was taken to the Carabinieri barracks in Treviglio (Bergamo) to be heard by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Aloisio, arrested last night for stabbing his 54-year-old son Gianbattista Corna to death after a dispute.


Once the carabinieri’s findings were completed, the victim’s body was taken away from the house in via Castelrotto in Bottanuco, which was not subjected to seizure. The 77-year-old did not resist arrest, after having notified 112 himself, explaining that he had stabbed his son: three blows that he would have launched at him, even if the confirmation will only be obtained from the autopsy which will be arranged in the next few days.


The mother of the victim and wife of the arrested person was also present in the house on the ground floor of the building where the crime took place. At the origin of the crime a dispute over drug issues, as the son is a drug addict. The carabinieri had already intervened in the early afternoon of yesterday for an initial dispute, which was then put down.

