International Online Anhui Report (Zhong Lei Liu Xudong): Manufacturing is the main body of the national economy, the foundation of a country, an instrument of rejuvenation, and the foundation of a strong country. From September 20th to 23rd, the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference was held in Hefei, Anhui, to witness the innovative and open Anhui. Since 2018, Anhui Province has successfully held four consecutive World Manufacturing Conferences, with a total of 2,454 signed cooperation projects and a contracted investment of 1,968.2 billion yuan. There are 125 relevant persons in charge from 97 countries and regions, and 543 world 500 leaders. Senior executives of strong enterprises attended the conference, and 10,203 guests and businessmen attended the conference.

From “Agricultural Province” to “Powerful Manufacturing Province”

In the past ten years, Anhui has achieved leapfrog development from a “traditional agricultural province” to a “new industry cluster”. 10% of the world‘s notebook computers and 20% of LCD screens are produced in Anhui. Every 3 refrigerators and 4 washing machines in the country are produced in Anhui. , One of the five air conditioners is made in Anhui.

From 2012 to 2022, the added value of industries above designated size in Anhui Province will grow at an average annual rate of 9.9%, ranking third in the country. National first phalanx.

Photo courtesy of Hefei BOE’s Gen 10.5 line plant, Hefei Xinzhan District

The industrial chain is the backbone that supports the economic cycle, and the “chain length system” of strengthening, supplementing and extending the industrial chain has become increasingly prominent. Anhui is the first in the country to establish an industrial chain length system with provincial leaders serving as “chain leaders”, and a special work class is established around an industrial chain. The ten emerging industries are led by the provincial “four sets of teams” leaders to lead one industry, and provincial leaders to lead one industry. Become the top priority of “chain length” and coordinate the work of solid chain, strong chain, extension chain and supplementary chain.

From “Science and Education Province” to “Science and Technology Innovation Source”

In recent years, Anhui has given full play to the scientific and technological innovation sourcing capabilities of large scientific installations and universities, research institutes, and leading enterprises, accelerated the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, cultivated future industrial innovation entities, and actively seized opportunities for future industrial development.

In 2021, Anhui’s regional innovation capability will rise from the 15th place in the country ten years ago to the 8th place, ranking first in the country for ten consecutive years. Anhui Province has continuously built a major scientific and technological research system for strengthening the chain, supplementing the chain and extending the chain, breaking through a number of key core technologies of “stuck neck”. In 2021, the number of invention patents per 10,000 people in the province will reach 19.9, ranking seventh in the country, an increase of 14.4 times compared with 2012.

In August this year, the country’s largest quantum secure communication metropolitan area network was completed and opened in Hefei, Anhui, which will promote the joint construction of the Yangtze River Delta quantum communication intercity trunk network. In the same month, the national major scientific and technological infrastructure “Stable Strong Magnetic Field Experimental Device” achieved a major breakthrough in Anhui, setting a new world record of field strength “equivalent to more than 900,000 times the Earth’s magnetic field”.

Photo courtesy of Hefei High-tech Zone for the semiconductor quantum chip independently developed by Yuanyuan Quantum

Under the empowerment of scientific and technological innovation, Anhui has transformed from “traditional manufacturing” to “advanced manufacturing”, with the world‘s thinnest 0.12mm electronic touch glass, the first quantum communication satellite, the first quantum secure communication “Beijing-Shanghai trunk line”, and the first optical quantum computer. … The achievements of these manufacturing industries are inseparable from the development of science and technology. According to statistics, in the past ten years, the added value of Anhui’s high-tech manufacturing industry has increased by 14.7% annually, and the proportion of added value has increased from 34.8% in 2012 to 45.7% in 2021.

Photo courtesy of China Sound Valley Hefei High-tech Zone

Over the past ten years, Anhui has gradually built a manufacturing innovation system with deep integration of production, education and research. Anhui has created two national-level manufacturing innovation centers for intelligent voice and new glass materials, ranking third in the country in total; 48 provincial-level manufacturing innovation centers have been created. Launched the Antelope industrial Internet platform “Science and Technology Innovation Section”, with more than 27,000 service providers and more than 58,000 service enterprises, and more than 52,000 scientific and technological achievements and needs released.

From “inland hinterland” to “new highland of reform and opening up”

The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta has brought unprecedented strategic opportunities to Anhui. Actively rely on it and integrate more actively. Anhui focuses on key areas such as inter-provincial cooperation parks, Jiangsu-Anhui cooperation demonstration areas, major projects such as Nanjing-Ma Intercity, quantum information industry cooperation, industrial chain backup bases and other important matters, and cooperates with Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. Build a close and complementary cooperative relationship, so that “high quality” becomes higher and higher, “integration” becomes stronger and stronger, and “a game of chess” becomes more and more active.

Anhui Province and Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang jointly promote the construction of the national laboratory system, and promote the Hefei Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and relevant units in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang to strengthen the joint development of key components of large scientific devices such as the comprehensive research facilities for the fusion reactor host key system; jointly build the Yangtze River Delta National Technology Innovation Center, actively set up Anhui Center; support Huaibei Ceramics and Aluminum New Materials Research Institute, Hefei Smart Agricultural Valley, Quanyin Hi-Tech, Conch Group, etc., and jointly build 3 provincial technology innovation centers and 3 provincial innovation alliances with Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang innovation entities body.

In the past ten years, Anhui’s foreign direct investment (FDI) has increased from US$1.36 billion in 2012 to US$1.83 billion in 2021, with an average annual growth rate of 6.1%. It has attracted a total of 14.05 billion U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment in the past ten years. At present, 89 overseas Fortune 500 companies have established 170 enterprises in Anhui Province.

In the past ten years, foreign investors and foreign-invested enterprises from more than 90 countries and regions have established more than 3,000 foreign-funded enterprises in Anhui, of which 139 foreign-funded enterprises with a total investment of over 100 million US dollars, including Fuji Electric, Corning, Volkswagen Anhui and other well-known enterprises. Enterprise; German Volkswagen and Jianghuai Automobile jointly established the JAC-Volkswagen pure electric vehicle project, which is the foreign investment project with the largest initial investment in Anhui Province. The foreign investment and cooperation business has covered 145 countries and regions, and a total of 82 foreign investment and cooperation projects of more than 100 million US dollars have been added.

The use of foreign capital in Anhui Province has gradually covered high-end manufacturing, high-tech, modern agriculture and other fields from traditional manufacturing. The foreign direct investment in the service industry has increased from 260 million US dollars to 480 million US dollars, and the proportion of Anhui Province has increased from 19.4% to 26.1% , the proportion of foreign investment in the manufacturing industry is stable at about 70%.

“Making the world, creating a better world“, the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference conforms to the development trend of digitalization, networking, intelligence and greening, and will promote the improvement of manufacturing quality, volume and efficiency, deepen cooperation in key areas of global initiatives, and jointly promote global manufacturing. High-quality development, to achieve co-creation, sharing and win-win.

