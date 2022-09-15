IVREA. Tonight the city council is called to give the go-ahead for the sale by Ivrea Parcheggi – which owns it – of a substantial part of the building where the offices of the justice of the peace are housed today. The Ministry of Justice, in fact, judges the rent costs that it pays each year for the Ivrea court, whose spaces have always been insufficient, to be excessive and has decided to buy also thanks to the funds made available to the PNRR.

With a letter dated 28 July, he asked for availability for sale and a rough estimate of the value of the property to be sent to Rome by 15 September. A letter with the same content was sent to the owners of the large building in via Cesare Pavese (Cogeis and other companies) where the court and prosecutor’s office have been hosted since 2014.

To buy the 2.5 thousand square meters (first, second floor and basement) that currently house part of the court archive and the justice of the peace, the city council, called urgently at 19.30, must however give the green light to Ivrea Parcheggi, a wholly public-owned company controlled by the Municipality which holds 85% of the share capital (15% Aci). The building in via Primo Levi 11 is subject to a loan stipulated in 2008 for a six-monthly installment of 90 thousand euros and a residual to be paid of approximately 1.1 million. Mortgage that would be extinguished with the sale. The appraisal carried out by the Municipality (engineer Stefano Grosso with a studio in Borgofranco) gives the property a value of just over 3.2 million euros (including five parking spaces). Ivrea Parcheggi collects a sum from the Ministry of Justice for the rental of those premises, which, subtracted from the mortgage payments, generates an income of about 30 thousand euros per year.

The ministry, in order to expand the court and prosecutor’s office spaces, would also be interested in acquiring the spaces, again in the building in via Primo Levi 11, where the Revenue Agency was based until January 2020 (today in via Jervis 28). On the other hand, the hypotheses of enlargement of the court at the Meeting Point, in the San Lorenzo area, behind the musical high school, and the two Valcalcino buildings, which an expert opinion has judged no longer safe, have been discarded.

And if the favorable vote of the council tonight seems obvious, there will be controversy. On Monday evening the minority councilors, during the group leaders’ meeting, complained about the lack of documentation. «Once again we find ourselves making important decisions in a hurry – comments Francesco Comotto of Viviamo Ivrea – and without the necessary documentation. Even today we do not know for what amount that building was bought by Ivrea parking and if other mortgages are burdened on the company “. Not a small detail. Up to now, in fact, whenever the hypothesis of liquidating the company has arisen, the directors have always advanced the obstacle of the mortgage that made it difficult to dissolve Ivrea Parcheggi. –