Magnetic storms in May 2023 – when there will be magnetic storms in May

If in April the final magnetic storm – the excitation of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by flares on the Sun – fell on April 22, then in May the first of the storms, quite strong, is expected from the 11th to the 17th.

The next one, of medium strength, will be from May 20 to 25, and at the end of the month, on the 28th, it is expected to be quite strong.

On such days, doctors advise weather-dependent people to give up alcoholic drinks and coffee, and drink more water, herbal tea and juices. Also shown are walks in parks and a cool shower.

People with chronic, especially cardiovascular diseases, need to make sure that their home first-aid kits contain the medicines they need. After all, usually during periods of magnetic storms, the “chronic” can worsen.

On such days, many weather-dependent people may experience headaches and joint pains, dizziness, and weakness.

By the way, people can also react to such a phenomenon as the “corridor of eclipses”, which began on April 20 and will last until May 5.

