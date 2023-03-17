THE AWARD

The winner at the national level was the project ‘Young onlife Naples‘ that the Administration led by Mayor Gaetano Manfredi presented to promote an inclusive and youth-friendly city on the model of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in order to become communities in which the new recruits can live in a healthy, safe environment and with spaces dedicated to the development of their potential.

THE DEDICATION

The mayor, in agreement with the councilor for youth policies Chiara Marciani, wanted to dedicate this award to the memory of Giuseppe Sbrescia, a young activist who recently disappeared. His civic commitment will be valued in the activities planned for the Award of the Italian City of Youth obtained by Naples.

“Naples and its young people have extraordinary potential that must be networked and supported so that they can express themselves at their best. This recognition represents a great opportunity for our talents, we are already moving as a municipal administration to be able to intercept their needs, creative trends and innovative ideas“, the comment of Mayor Gaetano Manfredi.

“We are very happy to have won the ‘Italian City of Youth 2023’ award – underlines theCouncilor for Youth Chiara Marciani – a recognition that enhances our efforts aimed at ensuring that our city, the youngest in Italy in terms of age, can also be tailored to the new generations. We want to make the most of skills and talent with physical and online spaces. In addition to the youth forum of the city of Naples currently being set up, 4 Young Ambassadors will be elected, to ensure maximum correspondence of the tools offered to the needs of young people“.

THE WINNING PROJECT

The project – drawn up by the Councilor for Youth Policies Chiara Marciani – stems from the will of the Municipality of Naples to make up for, despite fervent associations, the lack of a network of participation of those who remain outside the institutional spaces for discussion and of sharing ideas, as well as the desire to provide the new generations with dynamic and cutting-edge tools aimed at increasing and enhancing their participation in the political and civil life of the city.

It aims to integrate youth centers and digital platforms in a structured and dynamic way as well as to set up a permanent discussion table between young people and the municipal administration in order to promote and institutionalize the participation of young people. All through an on-life system that capitalizes on the skills and proposals of young people – also through seminars and workshops organized thanks to the support of the local network and in close contact with the Young Ambassadors. a synergy that will also allow the rethinking of the youth centers located throughout the area, transforming them into meeting places between young people and institutions – also promoting new models of concertation of the related youth policies: Culture and Creativity; nightlife and legality; Environment and Public Spaces; Skills and Work.

The goal is to create an agile tool for integrated participation between the experiences of the Youth Forum, the Youth Observatory, associations and young people from the municipalities