Panela to sweeten the San Pedro

For 30 years, Guillermo Jijay has been marketing and producing the characteristic panela-based sweets from sugarcane cultivation, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Isnos. Within the framework of the San Pedro festivities, he pointed out that the transformation of this product generates better economic income.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Panela-based sweets, such as pyro corn, marshmallows, melados, panelitas and cocadas, are one of the reasons why locals and tourists enjoy the San Pedro festivities so much in the department of Huila.

These products are made by the sugarcane producers and growers themselves, who have found in this transformation a more solid and profitable source of income.

Guillermo Jijay, a native of the municipality of Isnos, has spoken on this issue, highlighting that he works in agriculture and in a family business dedicated to the production of these sweets.

With 30 years of experience in this trade, Jijay learned the art of making panela sweets from her own family, with whom she now works to create these products.

«During all these years I have dedicated myself to this activity, that is, to working with panela sweets. I learned this trade with my family, with whom I make these products,” said Jijay. In addition to making sweets, he himself is in charge of preparing peanuts, pork rinds with panela, panela cocadas and pyro corn, all obtained from the same farm.

«On my farm I grow cane and also extract it, which allows me to hire workers to carry out the transformation process. In addition, I have a sugar mill on the same farm, but it belongs to my brother-in-law, since there are several nearby mills in the area,” said the producer.

Locals and visitors enjoy the gastronomic offer free of chemical products.

Jijay also highlighted that this work is complemented by other agricultural activities both in the field and in the town, where she sells her sweets. This diversification of activities has allowed him to generate additional income and strengthen his family business.

The gastronomic offer of panela-based sweets during the San Pedro festivities has become an attraction for visitors, who can enjoy a variety of traditional and authentic flavors from the Huila region. The sweets made by local producers stand out for their homemade flavor and the quality of the ingredients used.

In addition to satisfying the cravings of visitors, this panela candy industry also has a positive impact on the local economy. Producers and growers of sugar cane have found in this activity a way to generate more income and improve their quality of life. The sale of these sweets contributes to the growth of the agricultural sector in the region and encourages the development of small family businesses.

Value added

Panela, that essential product that accompanies more than 2,000 dishes in Colombia and a large part of Huila, has found in the transformation an opportunity to increase its value and become a more profitable activity.

Guillermo Jijay, who is dedicated to the production of panela in the municipality of Isnos, explains that this process allows the product to be released more commercially, obtain better payments and generate greater profits.

In the country, about 300,000 people live from producing panela, which is in the form of bricks or pulverized. To satisfy the demand, there are around 20,000 sugar mills throughout Colombia, with Huila being one of the leading departments in the production of this sweet product.

Although at first glance it may seem like a simple process, panela production requires various stages. First, the cane is cut, then it is milled to extract the juice from the plant. Subsequently, this juice is subjected to heat and as it thickens, it is beaten and taken to molds for drying.

With traditional packaging, for example, you can still buy the marshmallow.

This panela base obtained is the one used to make other desserts. For example, for the sweet dessert, it is beaten and beaten until a frothy texture is obtained, to which the aroma of the fruit is added. Jijay points out that unlike other commercial candies, panela-based products do not contain chemicals.

«All the products are natural, that is why they invite me to fairs, because my product is natural. When people try it, they want to take it all away,” Jijay says proudly. The absence of chemicals in the preparation of these sweets is a determining factor for those looking for healthier and more authentic options.

Panela has proven to be a versatile product of great importance in Colombian gastronomy. Its presence in more than 2,000 dishes highlights its cultural and traditional value in the country’s cuisine. In addition, its production and marketing generate employment and contribute to the economic development of the producing regions.

It is important to highlight that the panela transformation process not only implies economic benefits, but also environmental ones. Being a natural product, its preparation has a lower environmental impact compared to other processed foods that require the use of chemicals and preservatives.

The benefits

Panela, known by various names such as piloncillo, pepa dulce, papelón, raspadura, tied up sweet, tapa de dulce, empanizao, rapadura de guarapo, panocha, chancaca and in India as jaggery or gur, is a sweet product that not only not delicious, but also has numerous health benefits.

This sweet is characterized by being an excellent source of energy and nutrients for the body. In addition, it strengthens the immune system and helps prevent diseases of the respiratory and urinary systems.

Its properties also contribute to strengthening bones and fighting osteoporosis. Surprisingly, panela can also prevent dental caries due to the presence of phosphorus and calcium in its composition. In addition, it regulates the heart rate and helps fight anemia.

The pyro corn, the marshmallows, the melados, the panelitas and the cocadas, are some of the sweets with which Huila continues to delight the palate

Panela contains a variety of vitamins, including vitamin B, A, C, D, and E. It is also rich in minerals such as phosphorus, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, zinc, and copper. These nutrients are essential for the proper functioning of the body and contribute to good overall health.

In addition to enjoying panela in its traditional form, there are numerous recipes in which this product stands out. Some of them include rice pudding and panela, chicken with panela, aguapanela with lemon and mint, breaded eggplants with panela, pork leg with panela, whole wheat bread with panela, pork loin in panela sauce and onion, among others.

The culinary possibilities are endless when it comes to panela. You can also prepare delicious dishes such as sweet and sour eggplant, sweet corn soup, homemade chocolate, chicken breast with onion confit, bread stuffed with pineapple and brown sugar, rogue banana, express banana tortilla with brown sugar, masato, posta negra, torta de orange with panela, coffee cookies with powdered panela, chocolate cake with carrot, mojarra, shrimp and caramelized prawns, among others.

Guillermo Jijay, one of the panela producers, calls on those who visit and reside in the region to support local producers and consume the products of the land. By buying local, the economic development of the region is promoted and the efforts of those who engage in these activities are valued.

Although it seems a simple task, the elaboration of these products requires discipline and time.

