Bundesliga soccer team SV Guntamatic Ried has had turbulent days. Neo-coach Maximilian Senft is supposed to lead the Innviertler to stay up in the league and will be on the bench for the first time against Wiener Austria on Saturday. Sports director Wolfgang Fiala speaks in the OÖN interview about the promotion of amateur coach Senft to the new boss, Michael Köllner’s personnel and the question of the final decision.