Double good news for citizens who today receive the single allowance for children. The first is linked to the methods of accessing the support measure for families. From 2023, in fact, if the requirements of the family unit have not changed compared to the previous year, the allowance will be paid directly by INPS without the obligation to submit an application for access. The other good news is that the monthly allowance, now set at 175 euros, could increase up to 190 euros thanks to the adjustment to the cost of living.

The automatism

The National Insurance Institute, now called upon to manage and pay checks for 8,262 million children, will no longer ask for the renewal of the single allowance but will continue to pay the amount automatically since it is aware of the data and positions of the beneficiaries. The latter will have to communicate any changes in the requirements for access to the allowance and which may concern the change in the number of children, from new arrivals to children who, at the age of 22, leave the range of action of the single allowance, or even a change of the Isee and therefore variations of income or of the assets of the nucleus.

Amounts adjusted to the expensive life

The single child allowance from 1 January 2023 will be indexed to inflation, as required by the law that introduced it. A revaluation that, in the current state of the race to the top of the expensive life, could bring the value of the monthly allowance from the current 175 euros to 190 euros for those with an ISEE up to 15 thousand euros. Isee which in turn would be revalued to just over 16 thousand euros. Two reliable assumptions if we consider inflation for 2022 at 8 percent. If this were the case, the minimum amount of the check of 50 euros, paid to those with an ISEE greater than 40 thousand euros, would rise to 54 euros thanks to the indexation of the increase in the cost of living with an ISEE revalued to 43,200 euros.