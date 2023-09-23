This will be the 5th version of Medellín Music Week

From September 25 to October 1, Medellín Music Week 2023 will take place, an event around music and culture, which brings together artists, professionals and lovers of the music industry for a week.

“At Medellín Music Week 2023, we reaffirm our commitment to Colombian talent, providing an inclusive and diverse stage for local artists and musicians to shine and show their talent to the world,” said event spokespersons.

What to expect from the event?

For this edition, activities such as the Medellín Music Conf at Bodega Comfama and the Spotify studio “Sonido Perpetuo” have been prepared, which will be axes of knowledge, with a music production laboratory, workshops, musical laboratories and master conferences by industry-leading experts, offering an immersive experience to producers and agents who want to participate.

In terms of work alliances, the Business Meeting will be the ideal place to make connections and synergies between artists, record labels, producers, managers and agents in the sector. In addition, different musical genres will be present in concerts and showcases, with platforms for emerging and established artists from urban, rock, rap, salsa, classical, electronic, among others.

In the city center, conferences, meetings and the launch of a collective intelligence center called Música Hub will be held, a creation space that promotes the value of music as a transformer of society.

On Saturday, October 30, the Pablo Tobón Uribe theater will host the long-awaited Homenaje a Fruko y sus Tesos, a concert where the Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra will honor the career of this icon of Colombian music.

To close the week, on Sunday October 1st, the Citizen Festival will be held, an electronic charity festival with food donations at Parque Del Artista in Itagüí. A financial donation will be required for entry and artists such as Terrence Dixon, from Detroit, and a quota of national talent with Gladkazuka, Federico Goes, Ataraxia, Marck D, Mary-X, Diego Serrato and Alessandro will perform.

“On a warm and exciting fifth anniversary, it fills us with joy and gratitude to see how Medellín Music Week has evolved. This event, which unites our community around music, with spaces for connection, professionalization and love for our cultural roots, has exceeded all expectations, becoming a beacon of diversity and artistic expression. […] As we look to the future, we are excited to continue building on what we have achieved so far. We hope to continue surprising you, exciting you and connecting you through music for years to come,” concluded the event’s director, Carlos Gómez.

The entire schedule of activities can be consulted on their website www.medellinmusicweek.com

