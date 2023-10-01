Visco, ‘foresight is needed for immigration, not slogans’ – News

“The aging population requires us to be open” to immigration but “it is a complex process that must be governed and managed with attention and foresight and not with slogans”.





This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazo Visco at the ‘Mani Visbili’ demonstration in Lanciano (Chieti), recalling how in “Japan immigration was a taboo and now, for a few years, they have had a detailed plan”. Immigration policies must be “part of everyone’s common feeling”, he added.





“In Italy we have not managed to create an entrepreneurial class like the one that instead enabled the economic miracle” of the post-war period – added Visco. The governor recalled how after the flexibility introduced in the 1990s with “important” measures, companies “should have made investments which however they did not make and the flexibility was used to reduce wages”. “In this way they faced international competition” but “there was a lack of investment, causing a drop in productivity”.



