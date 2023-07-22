Women’s World Cup started in Australia and New Zealand

The Norwegian player Ada Hegerberg in the 1st game of the Soccer World Cup against New Zealand. (Andrew Cornaga / AP / dpa / Andrew Cornaga)

In the first game, New Zealand won 1-0 against Norway. In the 2nd game Australia won against Ireland 1:0.

The World Cup goes until August 20th. The German soccer players will play for the first time on Monday. They play against Morocco. In addition, Germany will play against Colombia and South Korea in the preliminary round.

The trainer of the German national team is called Martina Voß-Tecklenburg. She says: We’ll do our best at the World Cup. We want to get to the final.

Last year was the women’s European Football Championship. Germany reached the final at the European Championship. But England won in the final.

