On November 9, the Municipal Government Information Office held the 136th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission, introduced that in order to reverse the situation of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible, and quickly identify the hidden source of infection, the central city Each district will implement regional nucleic acid testing once a day, and other districts and counties will carry out nucleic acid screening at corresponding frequencies in specific areas according to the needs of epidemic disposal and prevention and control.

A total of 1,109 infected persons have been reported in the “11.01” Shapingba epidemic

Li Pan reported that from 0 to 20:00 on November 9, 109 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing (30 in Dazu District, 25 in Yubei District, 19 in Shapingba District, 8 in Dianjiang County, and 6 in Beibei District). , 4 cases in Tongliang District, 3 cases in Jiulongpo District, 2 cases each in Dadukou District, Jiangbei District, Hechuan District, Nanchuan District, and Xiushan County, and 1 case each in Fuling District, Yuzhong District, Banan District, and Kaizhou District);

517 new local asymptomatic infections (143 in Jiulongpo District, 110 in Yubei District, 80 in Shapingba District, 59 in Dazu District, 18 in Hechuan District, 15 in Jiangbei District, 11 in Tongliang District, and 11 in Dadukou District District and Banan District, 10 cases each, Beibei District, Nanchuan District, 7 cases each, Wanzhou District, Yuzhong District, 6 cases each, Yongchuan District, 5 cases, Nan’an District, Changshou District, Dianjiang County, Xiushan County, 4 cases each, Jiangjin District 3 cases, 2 cases each in Fuling District and Pengshui County, and 1 case each in Bishan District, Rongchang District, Liangping District, Wulong District, Yunyang County, Wushan County, and Youyang County).

At present, all the existing infected people in our city are undergoing centralized isolation treatment and isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions, and their condition is stable.

As of 24:00 on November 8, the “11.01” Shapingba epidemic has reported a total of 1,109 infected people, involving 29 districts and counties including Shapingba District, Jiulongpo District, Nan’an District, Dazu District, and Tongliang District.

“The epidemic is in a period of rapid development, and all districts in the central city have been affected. There has been a large social spread in a few districts, and it has spread from the central city to other districts and counties. The situation is extremely severe, and the prevention and control work is facing huge challenges.” Li Pan In view of the wide spread of the current round of the epidemic, the high risk of continuation, and the difficulty of prevention and control, the subsequent development of the epidemic is still uncertain. According to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the affected areas and counties have scientifically delimited and dynamically adjusted the control areas. As of 24:00 on November 8, the city has 26 high-risk areas, 348 medium-risk areas, and 539 temporary control areas. Judging from the current situation, the control measures adopted by the central urban area for epidemic-related places and areas have effectively reduced social mobility and reduced the risk of cross-infection. This fully proves the effect of implementing control.

You can move between the 11 districts in the central city, but please do not travel to the other 30 districts and counties unless necessary

“We advocate that people from all districts in the central urban area should not leave the central urban area unless it is necessary, and people from districts and counties outside the central urban area should not go to the central urban area if it is not necessary. Go with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours; if you go to other districts and counties in the city, you will be required to carry out ‘on-the-ground inspection’ and ‘2 inspections in 3 days’ (the time interval between the two tests is more than 24 hours), and the second test results will be strictly before the results come out. Stay at home.” Li Pan said that citizens who are under home isolation medical observation are required to live alone in principle, strictly implement the requirements of home isolation medical observation, regularly measure body temperature and self-health monitoring, and conduct home isolation medical treatment for those who need to see a doctor. Observers and open up “green channels” for medical treatment to ensure timely and effective treatment.

“It should be noted that people in the central urban area do not leave the central urban area unless necessary. The 11 districts in the central urban area are regarded as a whole, which means that the 11 districts in the central urban area can flow, but please do not Go to the other 30 districts and counties.” Li Pan said that in general, it is still necessary to reduce the flow and obey the control measures such as control areas and medium and high risk areas.

Tongliang District’s social nucleic acid screening achieves full coverage

According to Chen Qinghua, deputy head of Tongliang District, from 0 to 20:00 on November 9, Tongliang District added 4 new local confirmed cases and 11 new local asymptomatic infections. Since November 3, there have been 20 confirmed cases and 52 asymptomatic infections.

At present, 7 rounds of regional nucleic acid screening have been completed in 3 streets in Tongliang City, and 4 rounds of nucleic acid screening have been completed in 25 towns and streets, and social nucleic acid screening has achieved full coverage. There are 3 high-risk areas, 8 medium-risk areas, and 92 temporary control areas.

Chen Qinghua introduced that the district has strengthened social control, closed all kinds of closed places in the district and suspended all kinds of gathering activities. Supermarkets, restaurants and other public places strictly implement the “two codes and one certificate” inspection, and entry requires a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours and other epidemic prevention regulations. All market activities in towns and streets are suspended, and the farmers’ market implements “enclosed” management, with only one entrance and exit, and those entering the venue must hold a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours.

The epidemic situation in Nan’an District is generally scattered in multiple points and continues to rise.

Liu Lu, deputy head of Nan’an District, said that since November 1, a total of 13 confirmed cases and 20 asymptomatic infections have been found in Nan’an District. Among them, from 0:00 to 20:00 on November 9, 4 new cases of asymptomatic infection were added. The epidemic situation in the whole region is generally scattered in multiple points and continues to rise, and the situation is severe and complex. It cannot be ruled out that there will be positive infections in the future.

Liu Lu said that as of 20:00 on the 9th, the district has tracked a total of 1,735 people in close contact and 869 people in sub-close contact. In the face of this round of epidemic situation, in order to effectively safeguard the life safety and health of the general public, the district decided to carry out 6 rounds of regional nucleic acid screening in a row from November 6 to 11, and set up a special class to ensure that nucleic acid testing “collects, The links of delivery, inspection and reporting” are connected in an orderly manner.

“In the early morning of the 9th, we issued a notice to temporarily control parts of Nanping for 3 days.” Liu Lu said, with the “one horizontal and two vertical” traffic trunk lines (ie Haixia Road, Jiangnan Avenue, Dashi Road) as the boundary, delineation Four temporary control areas have been established. Each temporary control area fully considers the guarantee of basic life services such as supermarkets and hospitals, forming a convenient service circle within the control area. Citizens can go out in an orderly manner to purchase and receive necessary living materials.

As of 20:00 on the 9th, a total of 263 cases of infection have been reported in Dazu District

According to Wang Darong, deputy head of Dazu District, affected by imported cases from outside the district, since the first case of outside-related infection was found in the district on November 2, as of 20:00 on the 9th, the district has reported a total of 263 cases of infection. Among them, 123 were confirmed mild cases and 140 were asymptomatic infections. Except for the first case in Shima Town and the positive case in Baoding Town, they were all found among the quarantine control personnel.

Wang Darong said that so far, a total of 3,267 close contacts and 928 sub-close contacts have been tracked in the district, and classified control measures have been implemented. Since November 2, Dazu District has carried out four consecutive nucleic acid tests in the region, with a total of 2.9 million tests.

In terms of handling the epidemic situation in Dazu No. 1 Middle School in a prudent manner, a headquarters was quickly established, and professional and competent forces such as medical treatment, hospital infection, psychology, and disinfection were stationed in the school. For the key areas of risk transmission, the dormitory is used as a unit for door-to-door testing to avoid cross-infection. Strengthen humanistic care and psychological counseling for students, set up a “Beautiful Mind” counseling group, and station in isolation points to relieve students’ emotions. At present, the students in centralized isolation and treatment in designated medical institutions are generally calm and cooperative, and the school’s epidemic prevention and control work is generally stable.