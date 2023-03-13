news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MARCH 12 – “On Saturday morning, following our complaint, a patrol from the Forestry and Environmental Supervision Corps carried out an inspection in the Genn’e Mari beach area, in Torre delle Stelle in the municipality of Sinai”. This was announced by the Nuova Associazione Torre delle Stelle on its website on the alleged removal of sand from the coast.

At the end of the checks, as can be seen from the tapes affixed to a part of the site, seals were placed on some parts of the area

“Photographic documentation has been acquired relating to the sampling point and the mound of sand deposited in a stretch of via Sagittario where the paving works contracted by the Municipality of Sinnai are under construction”, writes the association again after yesterday also the Legal Intervention Group had requested the intervention of the Forestry, the Municipality and the Prosecutor of Cagliari..