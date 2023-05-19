Home » How students get excited about business
News

How students get excited about business

by admin
How students get excited about business

There is hardly an area of ​​life that is not affected by the economy. However, this is hardly reflected in the curricula. The students themselves also complain about this, as a youth study published by the radio station Ö3 this week shows: 72 percent of the 40,000 respondents would like more content on the subject of finance in the curricula.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political Highlights The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech, research and deploy the construction of "big ideological and political courses", epidemic prevention and control, and talent development

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

We have National Senior Bowling Champions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy