[The Epoch Times, January 08, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Following the “new crown sequelae” such as cough, insomnia, and brain fog, hair loss has also occupied a place on the list. In addition, after “Yangkang”, two videos of women with beards and men without beards also attracted the attention of netizens.

According to the “Qianjiang Evening News” report on January 7, many “Yangkang” people are experiencing the distress of hair loss. Many netizens complained that “the top of the head that is not rich is even worse.”

Recently, “A woman who washes her hair after 9 days and loses her hair like a ball of wool” has been on the hot search list.

Ms. Liu, 40, from Xinjiang has been taking care of her hair very seriously, because every strand of hair is very precious to her. She didn’t dare to wash her hair and take a bath when she had a fever. She wrapped her hair in a towel to minimize hair loss caused by rubbing.

After 5 days of “Yangkang”, she washed her hair. “The floor drain was blocked by hair, it was black, and my heart ached.” I didn’t wash my hair for a few days, and the hair loss was understandable, but in the following days, it kept falling out. “It feels worse than before. There is a lot of hair loss. I haven’t counted it specifically, but the hair on the ground after blow-drying every day is always a small handful.”

On January 6, Dai Yeqin, chief physician of the hair loss department at the Third People’s Hospital of Hangzhou, believed that “hair loss is one of the complications of infection.” After being infected with the new crown, the virus may cause inflammation around the hair follicles, coupled with high fever, poor rest, mental stress, etc., will accelerate hair loss, and “Yangkang” people may indeed suffer from intermittent hair loss.

Dai Yeqin said that from the clinical data, about 31.3% of people in “Yangkang” experienced resting hair loss, with more than 100 hairs falling out every day, of which women accounted for 73%. A hair loss peak occurs.

In addition to “Yangkang” hair loss, two videos of a woman growing a beard and a man not growing a beard after recovering from the epidemic also attracted the attention of netizens.

According to a report from Zhonggong.com, on December 27, 2022, a woman in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province released a video saying that she grew a thick beard after being diagnosed positive. Facing the camera, the woman stroked the beard on her lips, and said with some embarrassment, “Which expert can give me some popular science, why did my beard burn out after I got sunburn? I don’t burn anymore, and the detection has turned It’s cloudy, why hasn’t the beard retreated?”

The person involved, Ms. Chen, told the media that she has to shave off these beards before she can go out, otherwise it will affect her image.

According to another video, a man in mainland China lost his beard after “Yangkang”. He hoped that experts would come to popularize science: “Why didn’t he grow a beard after turning cloudy? Is it gone? Now there is no fever, just an occasional cough.”

Men don’t grow beards after turning overcast pic.twitter.com/OO9D7AalyY — myh (@myh4103) January 4, 2023

According to the “Xiaoxiang Morning Post” report on January 7, Mr. Zhang, 40, from Hunan was actively preparing to conceive a second child before he was infected with the new crown. The forward motility rate of his sperm was acceptable. Immediately “can’t swim”, the forward motility rate dropped to 2%, there were very few forward motility sperm, and the sperm motility plummeted.

In this regard, Director Luo Man of the Reproductive Medicine Center of Hunan Maternal and Child Health Hospital explained that the living environment of sperm is around 35 degrees Celsius. After infection with the new crown, the highly expressed ACE2 receptor in the testis can bind to the new crown virus, resulting in testicular cell damage and dull pain and discomfort in the scrotum. At the same time, some men will have a fever after infection. The persistent high fever will destroy the reproductive cells, which will increase the local temperature of the testis, which will cause short-term damage to the sperm, such as sperm “not swimming”.

Since December 7, 2022, the CCP had no warning and no preparations, from three years of extreme blockade to the sudden and complete liberalization, a new wave of epidemic tsunami swept across China. Crematoria around the world are overloaded, and hospital morgues and funeral parlors are overwhelmed with corpses.

Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, said on December 29 last year that the infection rate in many major cities has exceeded 50% in this wave of epidemics, and it will reach 80% during the Chinese New Year.

Recently, Zhang Wenhong warned at a training meeting for community doctors in Minhang District that a large-scale infection is happening in China, but hospitals are doing ineffective treatment, and many patients are waiting to die in vain.

He said that at present, four kinds of medicines are generally prescribed for patients: antipyretics, antibiotics, cough syrup, and other auxiliary medicines. But this four-step method is likely to consume the patient’s most precious golden 72 hours. Hospitals continue this ineffective treatment time and time again. Many elderly people did not relieve their symptoms after taking the medicine. After being admitted to the hospital, they just took a bottle and inhaled oxygen, which ultimately failed to relieve the symptoms of lung inflammation and resulted in death.

Zhang Wenhong said, “Next, the peak of death has come… The number of deaths in various places is rising… It will be too late in another week, because large-scale infections are now happening.”

Editor in charge: Sun Yun #